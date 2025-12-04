Oregon police investigating semi driver for killing a pedestrian

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police (OSP) is investigation a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one dead.

On Monday at approximately 5:53 a.m., OSP responded to the crash on Highway 395, near milepost 2, in Umatilla County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a pedestrian, Breann Hailey Mayberry, 31, of Umatilla, was located deceased on the northbound shoulder of the highway. Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe a white commercial motor vehicle was involved in the collision and had fled the scene.

While still at the scene, investigators observed a white Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer being towed down the highway. The damage to the Freightliner was consistent with the scene evidence and the vehicle was seized. The operator, Timothy Alvin Brown, 66, of Yakima, Wash. was later located and arrested for Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver.

Mayberry was declared deceased at the scene.

Brown was reportedly uninjured.

The investigation is active and no additional information is available for release.

OSP was assisted by the Hermiston Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District 1, and ODOT.