Peterbilt recognized as 2025 Military Friendly Employer for demonstrating commitment and support to military community

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has been designated as a 2025 Military Friendly Employer (MFE), demonstrating its long-standing support of veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

“It is an honor to receive the Military Friendly Employer designation,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “We value the service and experience of the military community by investing in their careers and providing them with a supportive workplace.”

According to a company press release, the recognition is awarded to companies with a strong commitment to supporting the military community and fostering an inclusive workplace by Military Friendly, a ratings entity that evaluates organizations on their policies and resources for recruiting and retaining veterans.

“Peterbilt fosters a strong sense of community to support veterans and active-duty service members internally and externally starting with its Veterans Employee Resource Group,” the company said. “This group serves as a platform for connection and engagement. The company focuses on creating meaningful recognition and celebratory opportunities to acknowledge the service and commitment of service members. Peterbilt also actively engages with organizations that honor and champion the military community like Wreaths Across America and RecruitMilitary.”

The release also noted that Peterbilt was identified as an organization that leads the way in recruiting, retaining and advancing military veterans and service members transitioning from the military. The company’s effective programs and practices met the Military Friendly qualification standards to earn the MFE designation

To explore career opportunities for veterans and military service members at Peterbilt, visit https://www.peterbilt.com/careers/veterans.