Awards and accolades: NCI names October and November’s top drivers

IRVING, Texas — Porfirio Martinez of Garden City, Kan. was named October Driver of the Month for National Carriers Inc. and Jason White of El Paso, Texas earned the honor for November.

According to a company press release, Martinez began driving as an owner-operator for the “Elite” fleet in June of 2006.

“My wife Emma and I have lived in Garden City most of our lives. I worked on a hay farm before earning a Commercial Driver License,” Martinez said. “I have five brothers who all have driven for National Carriers. In 2006, I bought my own truck and joined them. I love what I do; I like working with cattle. The most enjoyable thing about my job is the people I work with, because we all get along.

NCI said that Martinez is reliable, respectful and communicates well.

“Co-workers report he has always been someone that is easy to talk to,” said Gillermo Torres, livestock dispatcher. “Every time he is asked to help, he never complains and always goes above and beyond for National Carriers. Whether an accident, road construction, traffic jam, or a minimal thing like excessive wind preventing safe travel, Porfirio will communicate through emails or call directly to update us on any situation that will be a conflict to loading or unloading on time. This allows our staff to update the feed yards or National Beef to let them know he will be running late.”

White returned to NCI in January 2023 following a brief stint driving elsewhere. After 22 years, he retired from serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and began his driving career.

“Before exiting the armed forces, I was offered the opportunity to earn a CDL license through the military,” White said. “As a youngster I road with my cousin who drove truck. After that experience I thought I would enjoy the lifestyle. He is now in management at National Carriers and invited me to join the company once I was qualified. All NCI expects a driver to do is what all drivers are expected to do. In return, they provide current model trucks keeping repair and breakdowns at a minimum.”

The recognition includes a bonus of $1000 and each winner is now a finalist for Driver of the Year recognition which includes a $10,000 award.