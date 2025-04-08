13 fleets to participate in NACFE’s Run on Less – Messy Middle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — 13 fleets will take part in the North America Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) Run on Less – Messy Middle, a real-world demonstration to bring clarity to long-haul trucking.

“The Messy Middle is a time when fleets can choose from a variety of powertrain solutions and other efficiency enhancing technologies,” says Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director. “In this, our fifth Run, we are featuring tractors powered by diesel, natural gas, batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. These four powertrain solutions represent currently available options for fleets today.”

Participating Fleets

The following fleets are participating in Run on Less – Messy Middle.

Albert Transport out of Laredo, Texas is operating a highly efficient 2022 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper tractor with a Detroit DD 15 engine running on diesel.

out of Laredo, Texas is operating a highly efficient 2022 Freightliner Cascadia sleeper tractor with a Detroit DD 15 engine running on diesel. Frito-Lay out of Topeka, Kansas is operating a Volvo VNL sleeper tractor with an Optimus Technologies system using B99 biodiesel.

out of Topeka, Kansas is operating a Volvo VNL sleeper tractor with an Optimus Technologies system using B99 biodiesel. To Be Announced operating a heavy-duty tractor on renewable diesel.

operating a heavy-duty tractor on renewable diesel. Mesilla Valley Transportation out of Las Cruces, New Mexico is operating an International LT sleeper tractor with a Cummins X15 2027 NOx engine running on diesel.

out of Las Cruces, New Mexico is operating an International LT sleeper tractor with a Cummins X15 2027 NOx engine running on diesel. Kleysen Group Ltd. out of Edmonton, Alberta is operating a Kenworth T680 sleeper tractor with a Cummins X15N using natural gas.

out of Edmonton, Alberta is operating a Kenworth T680 sleeper tractor with a Cummins X15N using natural gas. UPS out of Salt Lake City, Utah is operating a Kenworth T680 day cab tractor with a Cummins X15N engine using natural gas

out of Salt Lake City, Utah is operating a Kenworth T680 day cab tractor with a Cummins X15N engine using natural gas Wegmans out of Rochester, New York is operating a Peterbilt 360 day cab tractor with a Cummins X15N engine using natural gas.

out of Rochester, New York is operating a Peterbilt 360 day cab tractor with a Cummins X15N engine using natural gas. 4Gen out of Rialto, California is operating a Volvo VNR day cab electric tractor.

out of Rialto, California is operating a Volvo VNR day cab electric tractor. JoyRide Logistics out of Phoenix, Arizona, is operating a battery electric Windrose day cab tractor.

out of Phoenix, Arizona, is operating a battery electric Windrose day cab tractor. Nevoya out of Colton, California is operating a battery electric Freightliner eCascadia day cab tractor.

out of Colton, California is operating a battery electric Freightliner eCascadia day cab tractor. Saia out of Stockton, California is operating a battery electric Tesla Semi day cab tractor.

out of Stockton, California is operating a battery electric Tesla Semi day cab tractor. Pilot Travel Centers out of Bloomington, California is operating a Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel cell day cab tractor.

out of Bloomington, California is operating a Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel cell day cab tractor. Penske Logistics out of Katy, Texas operating a Hyundai XCIENT hydrogen fuel cell day cab tractor.

Wide Range of Fleets

“PITT OHIO as well as other fleets I’ve spoken with are thrilled to have such a wide range of fleets and solutions in this Run,” says Taki Darakos, vice president of vehicle maintenance and fleet services at PITT OHIO. “We believe this truly represents the state of long-haul trucking today and by capturing data from these 13 vehicles that we will help the industry see the role these various powertrains play in both return-to-base and over-the-road long-haul trucking.”

The three-week Run will begin on Sept. 8 and will feature metrics from data captured by Geotab telematics devices. Geotab is NACFE’s telematics/data partner for the Run.

Run on Less

Throughout August, the Run on Less website will feature fleet profiles for each participant leading up to Stories from the Run and data streaming from each truck in September. The Messy Middle Bootcamp continues with the first session in the BEV unit taking place April 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Sessions on diesel and natural gas have already been completed and following the BEV unit will be a unit on hydrogen fuel cells. Click here to register for Bootcamp sessions or watch previous sessions.

Cummins and Shell are title sponsors for the event.

“We want to thank our title sponsors, event sponsors, and supporting sponsors for helping fund this Run,” Roeth said. “We could not do this work without their assistance. We are still seeking additional support and anyone interested in supporting the Run should contact me at 260-750-0106.”