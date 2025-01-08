NACFE unveils details of Run on Less – Messy Middle, Bootcamp

Fort Wayne, Ind. — The North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) has firmed up some initial plans for Run on Less – Messy Middle.

“We chose to focus this Run on the messy middle and specifically on long-haul, return-to-base and over-the-road duty cycles because it is the largest emitting market segment and there is confusion surrounding it,” said Mike Roeth, executive director.

According to a NACFE press release, the event, to be held in September, will feature four different powertrain solutions: diesel, natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cells. The Run will track trucks from three different fleets in each of the powertrain categories.

“By having trucks with a variety of powertrains, we will be able to capture real-world data and bring some clarity to the long-haul portion of the messy middle,” Roeth said.

NACFE is talking to fleets to find the right combination of participants, in order to have an accurate representation of what is currently happening in the trucking industry. NACFE will announce fleet participants in the spring and then will visit each of the 12 fleet locations shortly thereafter.

As in the past, each truck in the Run will be outfitted with Geotab telematics devices. Geotab is the official data partner for the 2025 Run on Less – Messy Middle. In addition, the Run on Less website will be updated and once again contain fleet profiles, stories from the Run videos and a dashboard that will track various metrics. Information from the previous four Runs will be accessible from the Run on Less – Messy Middle website.

Educational bootcamp to be part of the tun

Beginning in February, NACFE will conduct a 13-session Bootcamp in conjunction with Run on Less – Messy Middle. Three sessions will focus on diesel and natural gas vehicles, three on battery electric vehicles and three on hydrogen. There will be a unit recap workshop after each set of technology sessions and a close out session at the end that will focus on other fuel-efficiency technologies.

“The NACFE team has been hard at work over the last few months putting together stellar programming for the Run on Less – Messy Middle Bootcamp, and I’m excited to unveil it to our audience,” said Rachel Ellenberger, industry engagement manager. “Over the years, NACFE has set the bar high for providing timely, educational, and innovative content to the Run on Less Bootcamps and this year, we’re excited to go a little further. This year’s Bootcamp will include the educational sessions we all know and love along with workshops designed to be more conversational and encourage further audience participation. The agenda is set, and we’re excited to continue to recruit engaging speakers who are talented storytellers in their corner of the industry. I’m looking forward to seeing you in February!”

The first Bootcamp session is Wednesday, February 11 at 1 p.m. EST and subsequent bootcamp sessions are every other week. Bootcamp registration is open now and you can register here. ACT News, published by TRC Companies, is assisting NACFE with the mechanics of the Bootcamp.

Initial sponsors announced

NACFE also is pleased to announce that Cummins and Shell have signed on as title sponsors for this Run. To date, event sponsors include Chevron, Clean Energy, The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Eaton, ExxonMobil, FlowBelow, Geotab, PepsiCo, Prologis and TeraWatt.

“We are grateful to the Title and Event Sponsors that have stepped up so early in the process to help sponsor Run on Less – Messy Middle,” Roeth said. “The Run is not possible without industry support, and we still need Executive, Title, Event and Supporter Sponsors.”