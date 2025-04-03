Southeastern Freight Lines Louisville service center gets new manager

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines is announcing the promotion of Matt Smith to service center manager in Louisville, Ky.

“Over the years, Matt has consistently demonstrated his dedication to excellence and his efforts to enhance Southeastern’s culture,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations, Southeastern Freight Lines. “He is widely recognized as a steadfast leader who cultivates a positive environment and has a heart for serving others. I am confident he will continue to lead with integrity and passion, driving even greater success for our Louisville service center.”

Serving Atlanta

Smith began his career at the Atlanta service center in Georgia as an inbound dock supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including:

Inbound operations manager.

Pickup and delivery operations manager.

Assistant service center manager at the Atlanta breakbulk facility in Georgia.

Smith and his wife, Haifa, hail from the greater Louisville region and are thrilled to be relocating back to the area with their two sons, Beckett and Baker.