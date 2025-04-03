WIT’s 2025 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing its list of the 2025 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT’s official magazine, selected winners based upon their character and significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.

“Part of WIT’s mission is to recognize women for their career accomplishments, their meaningful impact on the success of their companies, and their contributions to the industry at-large,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO. “These 74 professionals exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are impressive women to watch in our industry.”

The winners work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include operations (33%), corporate management (25%), sales and marketing (15%), strategic initiatives (11%), HR/talent management (10%), engineering (3%) and technology (3%).

Redefining the Road

The top women to watch include:

Vanessa Angulo, senior director, talent acquisition, Sysco

Pamela Baker, chief executive officer, Core Four Productions

Tamsin Bencivengo, director, employer brand, Penske Transportation Solutions

Nicole Boyd, driver safety trainer, Air Products

Lina Castaneda, chief customer officer, Tai Software

Marcela Castano, principal applied researcher, Bridgestone Americas

Joanna Cooper, general manager, Mount Holly truck manufacturing plant, Daimler Truck North America

Theresa Davinroy, marketing director, Tri-National, Inc.

Jessica Dotson, director of business development, Multi Service Fuel Card

Janice Doyon, director of logistics, Performance Food Group

Abbie Dunaway, BI services manager, McLeod Software

Amanda Ellis, lead, dealer operations – digital solutions, Bridgestone Americas

Ashley Ellison, vice president, dedicated operations, U.S. Xpress

Sarah Falcon, site supervisor, Air Products

Kathie Falcone, national sales director of fleet services, PACCAR Parts

Kimberly Fisk, president, Triumph Factoring

Angie Freeman, chief human resources officer, C.H. Robinson

Karen Fuller, executive director of maintenance, R.E. Garrison Trucking

Lori Furnell, president, Truck Drivers USA

Kameel Gaines, chief executive officer, Rig On Wheels

Sara Graf, vice president, sustainability, culture and communications, Estes Express Lines

Laura Granados, controller, May Trucking Company

Kat Guerrero, corporate procurement manager, Rihm Family Companies

Candy June Hackworth, manufacturing operations manager, International Motors

Heather Hines, director of product management, Arrive Logistics

Betsy Hone, senior manager, talent acquisition, Old Dominion Freight Line

Tracy Hughes, vice president, compliance, benefits and spend management, Estes Express Lines

Carrie Johnstone, vice president, customer experience and innovation, Estes Express Lines

Katie Justman, director of operations, Schneider

Kristine Kennedy, president and chief executive officer, Highway Heavy Hauling

Anita Kim, director, government affairs and policy, Torc Robotics

Jennifer King, field sales manager, Penske Truck Leasin

Judith Knudsen, chief executive officer, eTruck Transportation, LLC

Becky Kraemer, director, cargo claims, Saia LTL Freight

Jackie Lawrence, senior director – people relations, J.B. Hunt Transpor Services

Trisha Leckow, vice president of product technology, Echo Global Logistics

Kelly Lee, operating center manager, May Trucking Company

Elizabeth Lopez, chief financial officer, dealer operations, Sun State International Trucks LLC

Jenny Lovering, general transportation manager, Walmart

Brenda Mejia, head of operations, Gatik

Erin Mitchell, chief operating officer, YMX Logistics

Laura Muir, chief human resources officer, Polaris Transport

Annette Munger, engagement manager, R.E. Garrison Trucking

Kandice Nadeau, vice president, dedicated contract carriage solutions, Penske Logistics

Zeliha Ozgul-Mamishi, lead project manager, International Motors

Kait Parker, vice president, operations, RXO

Angelic Perez, operations division manager, UPS

Olivia Raymond, senior director, engineering and PMO

Stacy Reinsel, vice president of sales – southwest, Paschall Truck Lines

Lauren Reynolds, vice president of south and mid-atlantic district, Clean Harbors

Laura Ricart-Ugaz, senior chief engineer, International Motors

Shannon Rigg, vice president of operations north west & TES, Trimac

Astin Robertson, senior director, enterprise talent acquisition, Covenant Logistics

Krisnhalyn Rosales, transportation division manager, UPS

Maggie Seaman, national account manager, Penske

Jennifer Seiwell, director of sales, Saia LTL Freight

Jamie Sheffield, director, strategic business development, XPO Inc.

Simone Souza, executive director, procurement, Bridgestone Americas

Casey Spadafina, technician program manager of North America, Peterbilt Motors Company

Shannon Struzik, vice president of people and development, Leonard’s Express

Melissa Suedbeck, vice president of operations, TA Dedicated

Cheryl Sunshine, director operations, Ryder System, Inc.

Stephanie Teasley, director II – DCS operations, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Nichole Tennyson, CLO, Daimler Truck North America

Sheena Thieschafer, director, strategic sales, C.H. Robinson

Angela Tillery, managing director learning design and delivery, FedEx

Karen Tsang, vice president process excellence and innovation, Trimac

Stephanie Tsao, head of legal, Plus

Karla Viglasky, chief information officer, The Evans Network of Companies

Easte Wheeler, manager of line haul operations, Old Dominion Freight Line

Oshawna White, site supervisor, Air Products

Lynne Wilson, chief financial officer, PLM Fleet

Erin Young, chief operations officer, Conversion Interactive Agency

Joy Young, senior project manager, Torque by Ryder

This year’s recognition program is sponsored by Ryder System Inc. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch .