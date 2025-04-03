WIT’s 2025 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is announcing its list of the 2025 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.
The editorial staff of Redefining the Road, WIT’s official magazine, selected winners based upon their character and significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.
“Part of WIT’s mission is to recognize women for their career accomplishments, their meaningful impact on the success of their companies, and their contributions to the industry at-large,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO. “These 74 professionals exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are impressive women to watch in our industry.”
The winners work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include operations (33%), corporate management (25%), sales and marketing (15%), strategic initiatives (11%), HR/talent management (10%), engineering (3%) and technology (3%).
Redefining the Road
The top women to watch include:
- Vanessa Angulo, senior director, talent acquisition, Sysco
- Pamela Baker, chief executive officer, Core Four Productions
- Tamsin Bencivengo, director, employer brand, Penske Transportation Solutions
- Nicole Boyd, driver safety trainer, Air Products
- Lina Castaneda, chief customer officer, Tai Software
- Marcela Castano, principal applied researcher, Bridgestone Americas
- Joanna Cooper, general manager, Mount Holly truck manufacturing plant, Daimler Truck North America
- Theresa Davinroy, marketing director, Tri-National, Inc.
- Jessica Dotson, director of business development, Multi Service Fuel Card
- Janice Doyon, director of logistics, Performance Food Group
- Abbie Dunaway, BI services manager, McLeod Software
- Amanda Ellis, lead, dealer operations – digital solutions, Bridgestone Americas
- Ashley Ellison, vice president, dedicated operations, U.S. Xpress
- Sarah Falcon, site supervisor, Air Products
- Kathie Falcone, national sales director of fleet services, PACCAR Parts
- Kimberly Fisk, president, Triumph Factoring
- Angie Freeman, chief human resources officer, C.H. Robinson
- Karen Fuller, executive director of maintenance, R.E. Garrison Trucking
- Lori Furnell, president, Truck Drivers USA
- Kameel Gaines, chief executive officer, Rig On Wheels
- Sara Graf, vice president, sustainability, culture and communications, Estes Express Lines
- Laura Granados, controller, May Trucking Company
- Kat Guerrero, corporate procurement manager, Rihm Family Companies
- Candy June Hackworth, manufacturing operations manager, International Motors
- Heather Hines, director of product management, Arrive Logistics
- Betsy Hone, senior manager, talent acquisition, Old Dominion Freight Line
- Tracy Hughes, vice president, compliance, benefits and spend management, Estes Express Lines
- Carrie Johnstone, vice president, customer experience and innovation, Estes Express Lines
- Katie Justman, director of operations, Schneider
- Kristine Kennedy, president and chief executive officer, Highway Heavy Hauling
- Anita Kim, director, government affairs and policy, Torc Robotics
- Jennifer King, field sales manager, Penske Truck Leasin
- Judith Knudsen, chief executive officer, eTruck Transportation, LLC
- Becky Kraemer, director, cargo claims, Saia LTL Freight
- Jackie Lawrence, senior director – people relations, J.B. Hunt Transpor Services
- Trisha Leckow, vice president of product technology, Echo Global Logistics
- Kelly Lee, operating center manager, May Trucking Company
- Elizabeth Lopez, chief financial officer, dealer operations, Sun State International Trucks LLC
- Jenny Lovering, general transportation manager, Walmart
- Brenda Mejia, head of operations, Gatik
- Erin Mitchell, chief operating officer, YMX Logistics
- Laura Muir, chief human resources officer, Polaris Transport
- Annette Munger, engagement manager, R.E. Garrison Trucking
- Kandice Nadeau, vice president, dedicated contract carriage solutions, Penske Logistics
- Zeliha Ozgul-Mamishi, lead project manager, International Motors
- Kait Parker, vice president, operations, RXO
- Angelic Perez, operations division manager, UPS
- Olivia Raymond, senior director, engineering and PMO
- Stacy Reinsel, vice president of sales – southwest, Paschall Truck Lines
- Lauren Reynolds, vice president of south and mid-atlantic district, Clean Harbors
- Laura Ricart-Ugaz, senior chief engineer, International Motors
- Shannon Rigg, vice president of operations north west & TES, Trimac
- Astin Robertson, senior director, enterprise talent acquisition, Covenant Logistics
- Krisnhalyn Rosales, transportation division manager, UPS
- Maggie Seaman, national account manager, Penske
- Jennifer Seiwell, director of sales, Saia LTL Freight
- Jamie Sheffield, director, strategic business development, XPO Inc.
- Simone Souza, executive director, procurement, Bridgestone Americas
- Casey Spadafina, technician program manager of North America, Peterbilt Motors Company
- Shannon Struzik, vice president of people and development, Leonard’s Express
- Melissa Suedbeck, vice president of operations, TA Dedicated
- Cheryl Sunshine, director operations, Ryder System, Inc.
- Stephanie Teasley, director II – DCS operations, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Nichole Tennyson, CLO, Daimler Truck North America
- Sheena Thieschafer, director, strategic sales, C.H. Robinson
- Angela Tillery, managing director learning design and delivery, FedEx
- Karen Tsang, vice president process excellence and innovation, Trimac
- Stephanie Tsao, head of legal, Plus
- Karla Viglasky, chief information officer, The Evans Network of Companies
- Easte Wheeler, manager of line haul operations, Old Dominion Freight Line
- Oshawna White, site supervisor, Air Products
- Lynne Wilson, chief financial officer, PLM Fleet
- Erin Young, chief operations officer, Conversion Interactive Agency
- Joy Young, senior project manager, Torque by Ryder
This year’s recognition program is sponsored by Ryder System Inc. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.