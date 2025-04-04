Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission & Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association plan trucker appreciation events 

MIDDLETOWN, Penn. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PMTC) and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) announced the two organizations are partnering to show truckers “we appreciate you every day.”

According to a press release, throughout April at participating PA Turnpike service plazas, truck drivers can get free beverages, special coupons, snacks, bottled water and receive updates on Open Road Tolling conversion. Truckers can also enter a raffle for the chance to win a Yeti Travel Water Bottle. All visitors are welcome to stop by for information on the organizations’ efforts to make roadways safer and more efficient for drivers.

PMTA’s “No Zone truck,” which educates the public on tractor trailer blind spots, will be at all three locations while Fleetworthy/Bestpass will share commercial toll management platform information at the King of Prussia event.

Events take place from 7-11 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

April 11: Highspire, MP 249.7 East , 300 Industrial Lane, Middletown PA 17057

MP 249.7 East 300 Industrial Lane, Middletown PA 17057 April 14: King of Prussia, MP 328.4 West, 381 West DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia PA 19406

April 28: South Somerset, MP 112.3 East, 327 Industrial Park Road, Somerset PA 15501

This endeavor is not the first collaboration between the two organizations.

The PA Turnpike Commission has also been working with PMTA to help address a lack of truck parking, which has been a major issue nationwide.

In recent years, the PA Turnpike increased tractor-trailer parking spaces at Sideling Hill, Lawn and Highspire service plazas. Up-to-the-minute lot availability – full, low or open – is advertised daily between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. on existing digital message boards near nine service plazas.

The PA Turnpike also teamed up with Drivewyze’s Smart Roadway program and INRIX to provide commercial truck drivers with real-time traffic alerts for slowdowns, congestion and incidents.