Knight-Swift links up with Netradyne to improve safety

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Netradyne is partnering with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to provide 15,500 Knight and Swift trucks with Driver•i D-450 and D-215 fleet safety dash cameras.

“At Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, safety is a foundational value and pre-requisite for the transportation services we provide,” said David Tillman, senior vice president of safety and driver development. “Netradyne’s unmatched investment in cutting-edge AI technology made them the clear choice for our fleets. The in-cab audio alerts and real-time feedback are unique tools that empower our drivers to make safer decisions on the road. What truly sets Netradyne apart is their ability to recognize and positively reinforce safe behaviors, which aligns well with our safety culture and our desire to highlight the outstanding achievements of our professional drivers. With the most up-to-date AI on the market, combined with a focus on driver development and positive feedback, Netradyne’s tools and technology represent an invaluable advancement to our safety programs.”

Safety and Efficiency Insights

According to a press release, Netradyne will transform the video data from Knight-Swift’s D-450 and D-215 dash cams into actionable safety and efficiency insights. By analyzing 100% of driving time, Driver•i proactively enhances safety through real-time, in-cab audio alerts, empowering drivers with self-coaching, accident warnings, and immediate guidance for safer decisions. This data and Netradyne’s unique scientific approach inform its GreenZone Score, the industry’s first driver score that calculates an accurate reflection of what’s happening in the field of a driver.

“We’re honored that our solutions empower one of North America’s leading names in trucking and logistics to achieve meaningful milestones in driver safety, underscoring the real-world impact and effectiveness of Netradyne’s technology,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO ,co-founder of Netradyne. “Our industry-leading positive recognition AI continues to set us apart, and we’re delighted the Knight-Swift team recognizes its potential to improve fleet operations, elevate driver safety, and enhance overall driver satisfaction.”

Latest Tech

According to the release, the Driver•i D-450 is the company’s latest four-camera video telematics device. It provides a 270-degree view through a road-facing camera and two side cameras in a compact, windshield-friendly package. The D-215 builds on the D-210 Driver•i system with an integrated connectivity module and improved installation experience.