Diesel prices fall slightly

This week’s diesel prices busted an ongoing trend this week.

The national average price for a gallon of diesel actually dropped by three cents from $3.868 to $3.831, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The Rocky Mountain region was the biggest mover falling more than nine cents per gallon from $3.813 to $3.723.

The West Coast less California region dropped more than seven cents per gallon from $4.180 to $4.108. The Midwest Region fell by more than six cent from $3.913 to $3.850.

Four regions rose slightly, but did not prevent the national average from falling after several weeks of sharp increases.

The largest of those increases came from the New England region which climbed from $4.021 to $4.057.