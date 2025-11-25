Wyoming police find trucker in possession of child sex abuse material

Authorities in Wyoming have been busy on local interstate highways.
At the beginning of November, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Mobile Education Enforcement Team (MEET/K9) operation was held in the Evanston area. In one case, police found a driver in possession of child sex abuse material. No details were given on that arrest.
WHP’s K9 teams along with mobile inspectors conducted numerous commercial vehicle inspections during a week-long event.
According to statistics compiled by WHP after the event was completed, the operation yielded the following results:
Traffic stops- 132
Total inspections- 98
Out of service violations- 45
Total drivers out of service- 12
Total trucks out of service- 42
Total decals issued- 22
Total violations found- 253
K-9 Deployments- 9
Misdemeanor drug arrests- 7
Felony warrant arrests- 2
Possession of child sex abuse material- 1
WHP promised that further MEET/K9 operations are planned for the new year.
