TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wyoming police find trucker in possession of child sex abuse material

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wyoming police find trucker in possession of child sex abuse material
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wyoming police find trucker in possession of child sex abuse material
Wyoming Highway Patrol's CVE enforcement operation found numerous violations.

Authorities in Wyoming have been busy on local interstate highways.

At the beginning of November, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Mobile Education Enforcement Team (MEET/K9) operation was held in the Evanston area. In one case, police found a driver in possession of child sex abuse material. No details were given on that arrest.

WHP’s K9 teams along with mobile inspectors conducted numerous commercial vehicle inspections during a week-long event.

According to statistics compiled by WHP after the event was completed, the operation yielded the following results:

Traffic stops- 132
Total inspections- 98
Out of service violations- 45
Total drivers out of service- 12
Total trucks out of service- 42
Total decals issued- 22
Total violations found- 253
K-9 Deployments- 9
Misdemeanor drug arrests- 7
Felony warrant arrests- 2
Possession of child sex abuse material- 1

WHP promised that further MEET/K9 operations are planned for the new year.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE