Wyoming police find trucker in possession of child sex abuse material

Authorities in Wyoming have been busy on local interstate highways.

At the beginning of November, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Mobile Education Enforcement Team (MEET/K9) operation was held in the Evanston area. In one case, police found a driver in possession of child sex abuse material. No details were given on that arrest.

WHP’s K9 teams along with mobile inspectors conducted numerous commercial vehicle inspections during a week-long event.

According to statistics compiled by WHP after the event was completed, the operation yielded the following results:

Traffic stops- 132

Total inspections- 98

Out of service violations- 45

Total drivers out of service- 12

Total trucks out of service- 42

Total decals issued- 22

Total violations found- 253

K-9 Deployments- 9

Misdemeanor drug arrests- 7

Felony warrant arrests- 2

Possession of child sex abuse material- 1

WHP promised that further MEET/K9 operations are planned for the new year.