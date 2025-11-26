New York cops looking for trucker who fled scene of fatality

CLIFTON PARK, NY – Police in the state of New York are looking for a tractor trailer that left the scene of a fatal accident on Sunday.

Police say the accident occurred on Sunday night at about 8:11 p.m. when it responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 87, just south of Exit 11 in the town of Clifton Park, according to a press release issued by the New York State Police.

The NYSP’s preliminary investigation determined two vehicles were traveling southbound when one vehicle rear-ended the other, sending it off the left shoulder and into a guardrail. That vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle and came to rest against the guardrail facing north.

The driver of the struck vehicle, who was later identified as William Reichman, 71, of Ballston Lake, NY, got out of the vehicle and then was hit by a tractor-trailer,

Police added that the ongoing investigation determined that following the initial two collisions with Reichman’s vehicle he exited his car which came to rest facing northbound against the guiderail, partially in the left-most southbound lane. Reichman then got out of his vehicle and was standing in the left lane when a southbound tractor-trailer struck him causing significant injury. Reichman fell onto the roadway and was then struck by two more southbound passenger vehicles.

The tractor trailer that struck the victim left the scene and has not been located.The tractor-trailer involved left the scene following the collision. The trailer being hauled was reportedly white and the tractor is anticipated to have significant front-end damage. All other vehicle involved stopped immediately after the collisions and the drivers have been cooperative with the investigation.