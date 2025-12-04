Two dead in Indiana crash with truck and amish buggy

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. – Two people are dead after a crash involving an Amish buggy and a dump truck in Indiana.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) stated in a press release that it is investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday just after 3:00 p.m. local time on US20 near CR 1000 West in LaGrange County.

ISP states that its initial investigation shows the buggy, occupied by two people, was on the shoulder heading east on US20 near CR 1000 West. For an unknown reason, a white 2019 Ford F550 dump truck drifted onto the shoulder and hit the buggy. The Ford F550 was driven by Gael Reyes, 20, of Sturgis Michigan. The two people on the buggy lost their lives because of the crash. They were identified by the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office as Marvin Shrock, 75, of Shipshewana and Ruby Shrock, 74, of Shipshewana. They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their families have been notified.

At this point in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor in this crash. It is still under investigation by the Indiana State Police Critical Incident Reconstruction Team and there is currently no other information available.