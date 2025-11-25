TheTrucker.com
CBP finds $10 million in meth in shipment of lettuce

By Bruce Guthrie
CBP finds $10 million in meth in shipment of lettuce


PHARR, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Pharr, Texas, found $10,300,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of lettuce, making a salad that needed to be tossed.

“Within a shipment of salad greens, our frontline officers discovered contraband that does not belong on any holiday table,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As this seizure aptly illustrates, our officers’ use of tools and technology were instrumental in this massive takedown of hard narcotics.”

According to a media release, last Friday, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a commercial vehicle attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment.

Physical inspection led to the discovery of 500 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,153.01 pounds (523 kg) concealed within the shipment of lettuce.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

