Wrong-way driver dies after head-on crash with big rig in Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Oregon are investigating a two-vehicle fatality that occurred on Saturday morning in the overnight hours.

Oregon State Police (OSP) say that at approximately 2:04 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, near milepost 62, in Josephine County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet S10, operated by Annette Dea Dimmick, 34, of Grants Pass, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck a northbound Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by David Michael Jellison, 68, of Alliance, Ohio head-on.

Dimmick was declared deceased at the scene.

Jellison and passenger, Ceejay Clay (29) of Warren, Ohio, reportedly suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire, and ODOT.