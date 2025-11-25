Wyoming cops arrest semi truck driver after road rage event

Wyoming authorities have a semi truck driver in custody after an alleged road rage incident on Interstate 80 roughly 20 miles east of Rawlins last Thursday, according to a release issued Monday.

According to investigating troopers, a Ram pickup was westbound on I-80, and passing a semi truck near mile marker 236.

Authorities say as this was happening, the semi truck driver allegedly brandished a firearm, pointed it out the driver-side window, pointed it at the pickup and fired the weapon multiple times. A driver in another passenger vehicle called in the incident soon after.

The pickup driver kept the semi truck in visual range before exiting the interstate at mile marker 215 and pulled into the Rawlins WYDOT office, where the driver spoke with troopers, who confirmed there was a bullet hole in the front passenger side door. Troopers also learned there was a child in the backseat of the vehicle. Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident.

Meanwhile, using a brief description given of the semi truck, troopers spotted the commercial vehicle at mile marker 190 and stopped the vehicle. Troopers conducted a probable cause search, and located a firearm in the truck, along with two spent rounds. The semi truck driver was then taken into custody.

This incident is still under investigation and evolving, and charges are pending.

Road rage continues to be an issue on Wyoming highways. So far in 2025, there have been 130 calls for service involving reports of road rage. These reports run a wide range, from obscene gestures to the incident on Thursday.

WYDOT offers tips on how to deal with such incidents.

If you encounter road rage, avoidance is the best course of action. Do not engage, but instead take note of the vehicle description and get away from the situation as quickly as you can – do not stop on the road, but turn off or take an exit as soon as safely possible. Contact law enforcement immediately and provide the best description you can of the suspect, their vehicle and what happened. If you are followed or cannot get away from the road rage event, stay on the line with law enforcement, make them aware of the situation and follow their directions.