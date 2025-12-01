TheTrucker.com
Thanksgiving deaths down on Georgia roads

By Bruce Guthrie -
Georgia’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that six people died on Georgia’s roads during a period that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, and ends 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 30, 2025. That is a total of 102 hours.

In 2024, 17 people died on Georgia’s roads during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to DPS reporting, there were 498 total crashes that caused 236 injuries among the six reported deaths.

DPS reports that 24 of those crashes involved commercial motor vehicles and 48 involved drivers under the influence.

Speaking of under the influence, there were 422 total drivers found under the influence.

DPS also reported that 680 drivers were cited for distracted driving while 847 seatbelt citations were issued.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

