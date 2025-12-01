Thanksgiving deaths down on Georgia roads

Fatalities were down in Georgia over the Thanksgiving holiday compared to 2024.

Georgia’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that six people died on Georgia’s roads during a period that began at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, and ends 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 30, 2025. That is a total of 102 hours.

In 2024, 17 people died on Georgia’s roads during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to DPS reporting, there were 498 total crashes that caused 236 injuries among the six reported deaths.

DPS reports that 24 of those crashes involved commercial motor vehicles and 48 involved drivers under the influence.

Speaking of under the influence, there were 422 total drivers found under the influence.

DPS also reported that 680 drivers were cited for distracted driving while 847 seatbelt citations were issued.