Winter weather expected to hit Missouri on Monday

By Bruce Guthrie
Winter weather expected to hit Missouri on Monday
Forecasters in Missouri are assuring residents of Monday snowfall.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), most of the state can expect to see snow Monday, impacting both morning and evening commutes in some areas.

MSHP reports that the Kansas City area and areas north of U.S. 36 are under a winter weather advisory Monday and can expect accumulating snow beginning in the early morning hours.

The bootheel is also under a winter weather advisory Monday and can expect a wintry mix of precipitation in the afternoon.

Most of the rest of the state can expect at least a dusting of snow.

MSHP advises to adjust travel to avoid driving in falling precipitation in these areas if possible.

Drivers should keep their guard up and adjust driving for the conditions. Leave early, take it slow, and buckle up.

MHSP also advises drivers to check the Traveler Information Map (traveler.modot.org) for current road conditions before leaving, and finally, “give snowplows plenty of room to work.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
