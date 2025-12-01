TheTrucker.com
Woman dies after crash with semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Stonewall, La. – A two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Wednesday claimed the life of a Shreveport woman.

On Wednesday night at approximately 7:50 p.m., Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 171 near Griffin Drive.

Police say the crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Brandy Thomas of Shreveport.

In a release from the LSP, findings in the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Nissan Altima, driven by Thomas, was stopped at a red light in the right lane of U.S. Highway 171 and Griffin Drive. At the same time, a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling south on U.S. Highway 171 in the right lane, approaching the intersection.

Police say the Freightliner failed to stop at the red light and collided with the Nissan.

Thomas reportedly sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner sustained no injuries.

LSP added that impairment is not suspected; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Thomas had reportedly succumbed to her injuries on Friday and was pronounced deceased.

This crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

