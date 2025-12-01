TheTrucker.com
Mississippi authorities find trucker positive for meth

By Bruce Guthrie -
Local authorities posted an incident on their Facebook page regarding a traffic stop last week.(Courtesty Yazoo County Sheriff's Office)

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — Local authorities posted an incident on their Facebook page regarding a traffic stop last week.

According to a post on the social media of the Yazoo County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Department Facebook page after pulling over a semi truck that was “dangerously swerving from lane-to-lane.”

Deputies initiated a quick traffic stop and found a driver authorities say was “clearly impaired.”

The driver admitted to authorities that he had been using meth and several other drugs, in which tests initiated by law enforcement were positive.

“Loaded or unloaded that vehicle is far too big to be operating while under the influence of anything,” Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Pull over and park, do it at home, get a job that doesn’t require you to drive, anything other than getting on the road and not be able to control your vehicle. We are not giving any breaks, I do not care about your load or your job when you put lives in danger in such a careless manner. Hold it in the road trucker.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

