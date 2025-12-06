Georgia updates holliday fatality numbers

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) updated its crash numbers from earlier this week.

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour long Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 11 fatal crashes and 12 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The period spanned from 6 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 30.

Troopers investigated six of the fatalities.

Those numbers are updated from the initial Dec. 1 release which stated six people died on Georgia roads.

In addition to fatal crashes, troopers investigated over 498 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 236 injuries.

Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers made over 23,000 traffic stops, arrested more than 422 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued more than 17,246 warnings and over 11,249 citations, which included over 6,202 seatbelt citations, over 226 child restraint citations, and over 680 distracted driving citations.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.