Idaho police urge safety during holiday, possible inclement weather

LEWISTON, Idaho – Holiday volume travel and the possibility of bad weather can make things doubly dangerous.

With holiday travel increasing around Thanksgiving and snow in the forecast for the Camas Prairie and mountain passes, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is urging motorists to “slow down, buckle up, and drive sober as families head into one of the busiest travel weekends of the year,” a recent press release stated.

ISP says its troopers will be patrolling key corridors in north-central Idaho, including U.S. Highway 12, U.S. Highway 95, and surrounding state highways where traffic volumes increase sharply during the holiday weekend. Patrol efforts will focus on hazardous moving violations, impaired driving, and distracted driving, with the overall goal of achieving zero fatal crashes.

ISP is reminding drivers to:

• Drive sober or don’t drive at all.

• Buckle up — every trip, every seat.

• Watch your speed and increase following distance.

• Put the phone down and avoid distractions.

• Slow down and move over for emergency and tow vehicles, as required by Idaho law.

• Make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter driving, especially if traveling outside the Lewis–Clark Valley.

Drivers can expect the busiest travel times to be tomorrow evening and Thursday morning.

“Snow is forecast for many regions around the valley, and when you mix that with heavy Thanksgiving travel, conditions can turn dangerous quickly,” Captain Mike Mooney said. “Drivers need to slow down, stay alert, and give themselves extra time.”