TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Alabama man dead after semi truck rolls over in Birmingham

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Alabama man dead after semi truck rolls over in Birmingham
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Alabama man dead after semi truck rolls over in Birmingham
One man is dead after Birnmingham crash (Courtesy WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A trucker from Wedowee, Ala. has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from WBRC, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Damon Wayne Kabetzke, 47, from Weedowee, Ala., who was reportedly the lone occupant of the big rig.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue initially say they were unsure what the 18-wheeler typically carries, but the trailer was empty. However, a fuel spill did happen from the saddle tank of the truck after it turned over, according to WBRC,

Officials say there were no other cars involved in the crash.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE