Alabama man dead after semi truck rolls over in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A trucker from Wedowee, Ala. has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Birmingham on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from WBRC, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Damon Wayne Kabetzke, 47, from Weedowee, Ala., who was reportedly the lone occupant of the big rig.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue initially say they were unsure what the 18-wheeler typically carries, but the trailer was empty. However, a fuel spill did happen from the saddle tank of the truck after it turned over, according to WBRC,

Officials say there were no other cars involved in the crash.