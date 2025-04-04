EVIA survey reveals roadblocks to EV adoption

JACKSON, Wyo. — EVIA is announcing the results of its latest industry survey revealing significant insights into the use of total cost of ownership (TCO) metrics and the current state of electric vehicle (EV) adoption among vehicle fleet managers.

“Clearly there is growing interest and continued commitment toward electric vehicle adoption among fleet managers,” said Ian Gardner, founder and CEO, EVAI. “However, the survey results highlight significant challenges that need to be addressed to facilitate this transition. We understand the frustrations fleet managers face in accessing accurate and comprehensive TCO data. Our mission is to provide advanced tools and real-time insights that empower fleet managers to make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and achieve their sustainability goals. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and predictive analytics, we aim to simplify the EV transition process and drive the future of fleet management by making sure the right EV and charging solution is selected and then managing the EV fleet ecosystem to deliver the ROI promised.”

The online survey, presented to more than 2,500 fleet executives during March, highlights the challenges and frustrations faced by today’s vehicle fleets in leveraging advanced data for fleet TCO metrics and making informed decisions in converting from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

Key Findings

Fleet Size and EV Transition : 41% of respondents manage fleets with 51-100 vehicles, while 39% oversee fleets with 101+ vehicles. 41% of fleets are partially transitioned to EVs, and 40% are exploring options but have not yet transitioned.

: 41% of respondents manage fleets with 51-100 vehicles, while 39% oversee fleets with 101+ vehicles. 41% of fleets are partially transitioned to EVs, and 40% are exploring options but have not yet transitioned. Barriers to EV Adoption : High upfront costs (20%), charging infrastructure concerns (20%), and uncertain resale value (20%) are the top reasons for not transitioning to EVs.

: High upfront costs (20%), charging infrastructure concerns (20%), and uncertain resale value (20%) are the top reasons for not transitioning to EVs. Drivers for EV Conversion : Lower operational costs (20%), sustainability/ESG goals (20%), and government incentives (20%) are the primary drivers for converting to EVs.

: Lower operational costs (20%), sustainability/ESG goals (20%), and government incentives (20%) are the primary drivers for converting to EVs. TCO Tracking and Cost Factors : 41% of respondents track TCO rigorously, while 40% need better tools for TCO tracking. Vehicle purchase price (29%) and charging infrastructure costs (21%) are the most important cost factors when evaluating EV TCO.

: 41% of respondents track TCO rigorously, while 40% need better tools for TCO tracking. Vehicle purchase price (29%) and charging infrastructure costs (21%) are the most important cost factors when evaluating EV TCO. Fleet EV Cost Considerations : The majority of respondents (70%) consider long-term operational savings when thinking about fleet EV costs.

: The majority of respondents (70%) consider long-term operational savings when thinking about fleet EV costs. KPIs for EV Fleet Performance : Fuel/energy efficiency (21%) and maintenance costs (21%) are the top KPIs used to assess EV fleet performance.

: Fuel/energy efficiency (21%) and maintenance costs (21%) are the top KPIs used to assess EV fleet performance. Likelihood of Accelerating EV Adoption : 41% of respondents are very likely to accelerate EV adoption if real-time TCO insights and management tools are available.

: 41% of respondents are very likely to accelerate EV adoption if real-time TCO insights and management tools are available. Data Needs for EV Adoption: Cost comparisons of EVs vs. ICE vehicles over time (41%) and predictive analytics on battery performance (39%) are the most needed data for making informed EV adoption decisions.

Challenges and Frustrations

“The survey results underscore the challenges fleet managers face in accessing the right TCO data to make informed decisions about EV adoption,” EVIA said. “Despite the clear benefits of transitioning to EVs, many fleet managers struggle with high upfront costs, charging infrastructure concerns, and uncertain resale value. Additionally, the lack of accurate financial modeling tools and real-time data further complicates the decision-making process.

In the survey, fleet managers express frustration over the limited availability of predictive analytics and comprehensive cost comparisons, which are important for evaluating the long-term benefits of EVs. According to EVIA, the need for better tools to track TCO and optimize fleet operations is evident, with 61% of respondents indicating that better real-time data would help in optimizing their fleet’s operations.

“It is clearly imperative for fleet managers to have access to advanced data and tools that can provide real-time insights into TCO metrics,” EVIA said. “Addressing these challenges will not only facilitate the transition to EVs but also ensure that fleet managers can make informed decisions that align with their operational and sustainability goals.”