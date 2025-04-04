Bruckner’s expands network to northwest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks is announcing Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, one of its premier dealership networks, is expanding its footprint into the northwest.

“For nearly a century, Mack Trucks has valued its relationship with Bruckner’s, whose commitment to customer service and industry expertise has made them an ideal partner,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Their expansion into these new territories will bring Mack’s legendary trucks and support services to even more customers in this important transportation corridor.”

Bruckner’s is heading to Idaho and Montana while strengthening its presence in Washington state through the acquisition of Transport Equipment Inc. (TEI). The expansion increases Mack’s service network to reach more customers in the Northwest region.

Three New Mack Dealerships

The expansion adds three new Mack Trucks dealership locations:

Lewiston, Idaho — 3218 E. Main St,

Missoula, Mont. — 9300 Inspiration Drive

Spokane Valley, Wash. — 5615 E. 3rd Ave.

Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment

Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, a family-owned business since 1932, now operates 41 dealership locations across 10 states. The company has represented Mack Trucks for decades, providing sales, parts and service support to trucking operations throughout the Southwest and now the Northwest.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in the Northwest and bring Mack Trucks’ legendary quality and service to these new territories,” said Brian Bruckner, president of Bruckner’s. “We are committed to upholding that standard with the existing teams while extending the full lineup of Mack products and support services to customers throughout Idaho, Montana and Washington.”

Customers in the region will benefit from expanded access to Mack trucks, a larger parts inventory and enhanced service offerings, all backed by Bruckner’s long-standing reputation for quality and reliability, according to a company press release.

All three locations will continue operating under their current schedules with no changes to contact details. For more information about Mack Trucks or to locate a dealership, visit www.macktrucks.com.