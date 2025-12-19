Coal for Christmas: Cargo theft peaks during holiday season

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Verisk CargoNet is urging the supply chain and logistics industry to heighten security and verification practices during the year-end holiday shipping surge.

Based on a five-year review of reported incidents and confirmed attempts, Verisk CargoNet assessed elevated risk for cargo theft from Dec. 23, 2025, through Jan. 2, 2026, when holiday closures, reduced staffing and increased freight dwell time can create opportunities for criminal activity.

Five-Year Review Shows a Significant Increase

Verisk CargoNet’s analysis of holiday-window activity shows reported events increased from 49 in 2020 to 89 in 2024, an increase of about 82 percent. Across the five holiday periods reviewed, Verisk CargoNet recorded 353 total events. For purposes of this analysis, “events” include cargo theft incidents, theft of tractors and trailers and supply chain fraud activity.

By the Numbers

353 total events across five holiday windows (Dec. 23 – Jan. 2).

About 82 percent increase in reported events from 2020 (49) to 2024 (89).

About 69 percent of events occurred Dec. 23–29.

About 53 percent occurred Dec. 26–30.

Peak day: Dec. 23 (56; about 16 percent).

Peak days cluster immediately before and after Christmas

Verisk CargoNet’s timing analysis shows activity concentrates around specific days, with the highest volumes occurring on Dec. 23 and during the post-Christmas period from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30.

Geographic Hotspots Persist in Key Freight States

California recorded the highest number of holiday-window events in the five-year review (84), followed by Texas (41), Illinois (32) and Florida (32). At the county level, San Bernardino County, Calif.; Los Angeles County, Calif.; and Shelby County, Tenn., experienced the highest concentrations of activity.

High-Demand Commodities Remain Frequent Targets

Holiday-window reporting shows repeated targeting of vehicle-related commodities such as tires, auto parts and motor oils, followed by alcoholic beverages, televisions and displays, and computers and accessories. Additional frequently targeted categories include power tools, footwear and major appliances. Verisk CargoNet notes that criminal selection often aligns with strong resale demand and price volatility, elevating risk for high-value shipments during year-end retail surges.

“The holiday period creates conditions criminals exploit – reduced oversight, facility closures, and high-value freight moving on compressed schedules,” said Keith Lewis, vice president of operations at Verisk CargoNet. “Carriers and shippers should verify every pickup through direct communication with known contacts, never relying solely on email, text, or caller ID. A quick call to a verified number can prevent a six- or seven-figure loss.”

Recommended Actions for Carriers and Shippers

Verisk CargoNet encourages logistics stakeholders to strengthen layered safeguards during the holiday period, particularly on peak-risk days:

Verify pickups and appointment changes using known, trusted contact methods (call-back to verified numbers on file).

Increase facility access controls and security coverage during off-hours and holiday closures.

Reduce dwell time for loaded equipment and avoid unsecured parking locations.

Use secure, monitored parking for extended stops and staged equipment.

Deploy shipment monitoring for high-value loads, including tracking and alerting where available.

Establish driver check-in expectations during closures and extended dwell periods.

Report suspicious activity and confirmed incidents promptly to law enforcement and Verisk CargoNet through established reporting channels.