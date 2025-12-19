Colorado cops identify top 5 causes of winter crashes

December 21 marks the first official day of winter.

That means the inevitable winter weather which ultimately brings poor driving conditions.

A news release from the Colorado State Patrol, (CSP), states that there are avoidable causes to winter crashes.

CSP said that while Colorado drivers tend to travel fewer miles during the winter season (December – February), four years of Colorado State Patrol crash data (2021-2024) show that winter still accounts for just over a quarter of total crashes (25.42%).

“Weather is on the mind of many Colorado drivers when they make plans throughout the winter months,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Knowing what conditions to expect before you head out is definitely recommended, but knowing how to adjust your driving is key to reducing your risk of a crash.”

When looking at the causes of crashes investigated by Colorado State Patrol over the last four years (2021-2024) during the winter season, troopers identified these as the top five underlying factors:

Speed (23%)

Lane Violations (15.8%)

Inattentive Driving (12.4%)

Animal Caused (9.7%)

Following too Close (9.2%)

“Seasonally, troopers see that distracted driving actually decreases during winter compared to other times of the year, signaling that people are more likely aware of weather impacts on the road,” explained Col. Packard. “Now we need to convince more people that driving an appropriate speed for the weather conditions is in the best interest of everyone on the roads. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive aren’t a ‘magic’ pill to avoid a crash.”

Adjusting speed as temperatures drop or after snow and ice have fallen is appropriate, authorities say.

“Ice and snow make the road surface slick, drastically reducing the amount of friction your tires have. This makes it more challenging to steer, accelerate and brake,” the release stated. “Drivers should also increase the distance between all other vehicles and brake sooner. Due to reduced traction, your vehicle will require longer stopping distances and more time to stop than on dry pavement.”

“The Colorado State Patrol wants residents and visitors to be ‘Winter Ready’ during our cold, snow, and ice season,” the release added. “This campaign aims to educate drivers on the most common behaviors that lead to serious injury and death during the winter months on Colorado roadways.”