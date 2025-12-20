Big rig crash into bridge piling necessitates lane closure, detouring

A big rig crash on Interstate 49 going north has caused a few headaches for motorists as well as highway officials.

Beginning just before 9 a.m. on Friday, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) posted that it was working a crash on I-49 northbound near the Turkey Creek Exit. LSP did not report any injuries but did state in a social media post that the impact of the crash affected a bridge piling.

Northbound lanes were diverted to Exit 61, to U.S. 167 to U.S. 71 until the bridge was deemed safe.

The result of the final investigations determined that repairs are needed. Thus, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that the northbound inside (left) lane of I-49 northbound in Rapides Parish, approximately one mile north of Exit 61 (Meeker/Turkey Creek), is closed.

“This lane will remain closed until repairs can be conducted, which is anticipated to be several weeks,” officials stated. “A more specific time frame will be available once the bridge inspected is conducted and a repair plan is formalized.”

Highway officials also stated that oversized loads are to detour utilizing US 71. No detour is necessary for all other vehicles.