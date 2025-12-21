TheTrucker.com
One person is dead after running red light, crashing into 18-wheeler

By Bruce Guthrie -
RESERVE, La. – A driver of a car was killed on Saturday after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) say just before 11:00 a.m. on Saturday it responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) at Marathon Avenue in St. John the Baptist Parish. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Kavon Barnhill of Shreveport.

According to the LSP’s preliminary investigation revealed a 2025 Mack Anthem 18-wheeler was crossing the eastbound lanes of US 61 as it was turning left from Marathon Avenue onto US 61 west. At the same time, Barnhill was driving a 2022 Honda Accord east on US 61 and disregarded a red light at the Marathon Avenue intersection and impacted the left rear side of the 18-wheeler.

Barnhill, who police say was unrestrained, was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured. Impairment is unknown; standard toxicology samples will be taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

