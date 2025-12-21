CBP says operation responsible for 49 illegal immigrant arrests

INDIO, Calif. — According to a report from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) the agency has arrested 49 illegal immigrants with commercial driver’s licenses during vehicle stops at immigration checkpoints and in interagency operations.

CBP says that between Nov. 23 and Dec. 12, Indio Station agents apprehended 42 illegal aliens operating semi trucks with commercial driver’s licenses while traveling on interstate or traversing immigration checkpoints on highways 86 and 111.

“Of those arrested, 30 were from India, two were from El Salvador, and the remainder were from China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Russia, Somalia, Turkey, and Ukraine,” the release stated.

CBP says California issued 31 of the commercial driver’s licenses; eight licenses were issued by Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

“El Centro Sector personnel are stalwart defenders of our nation’s security, whether that occurs at the border or in the interior of the United States,” said El Centro Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joseph Remenar. “Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2026, El Centro Sector’s arrests of individuals in the interior have surpassed those at the border, directly illustrating what can be accomplished when a secure border is achieved.”

In addition, on Dec. 10 and 11, CBP says Indio Station agents participated in Operation Highway Sentinel, a two-day, joint, large-scale enforcement operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Ontario and Fontana, California.

Operation Highway Sentinel resulted in 45 arrests of illegal aliens with commercial driver’s licenses; Indio Station agents made seven of these arrests. On the first day, Indio personnel apprehended two individuals — one Indian national and one Tajik national. On the second day, agents from the Indio Station apprehended four Indian nationals and one Uzbek national.

CBP stated in its release that Operation Highway Sentinel specifically targeted commercial trucking companies in California.

“It was launched after several fatal accidents were caused by illegal aliens who had been issued commercial driver’s licenses and were operating semitrucks at the time of the accidents,” the release stated. “The purpose of this interagency operation was to enforce immigration law violations, safeguard U.S. highways and uphold regulatory standards in the commercial transportation sector.”

“The success of this operation highlights the ongoing dangers posed by the unmitigated border crisis we experienced prior to 2025,” Remenar said. “The individuals arrested should never have been operating these semitrucks, and the states issuing them commercial driver’s licenses are directly responsible for the fatal accidents we have tragically witnessed recently. Together, with our allied partners in Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies, El Centro Sector will continue to ensure that the safety of the American public is at the forefront of our efforts.”