TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: Class 8 orders down 48% y/y

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: Class 8 orders down 48% y/y
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: Class 8 orders down 48% y/y
ACT Research expert analyzes the 48% y/y slump in Class 8 orders for November. (Photo courtesy ACT)

COLUMBUS, Ind – Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 19,547 units in November, down 48% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“While EPA’27 clarity is positive, ongoing lack of for-hire carrier profitability is the main bottleneck for improved new vehicle demand,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “While supply has started to come out of the market, demand is soft, with cyclical freight generating sectors lagging. Reflecting current freight market headwinds, Class 8 tractor orders totaled 12,879 units, down 55% y/y.”

Class 8 orders were also down y/y in October.

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)
Vocational Class 8 Orders

“Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 6,668 units, down 22% y/y,” Vieth said. “Vocational, like the tractor market, continues to be affected in the short to medium term by policy fluctuations. Though unlike the tractor market, tailwinds related to AI infrastructure and the necessary utility buildout, coupled with regulatory clarity around EPA’27, are likely to benefit vocational trucks in the short term, as planning for 2027 is now clearer.”

Regarding medium duty, Vieth added that total Classes 5-7 orders fell 3.1% y/y to 16,262 units.

“Being a largely services-oriented market, medium-duty demand has slowed this year on tariffs and slowing services growth. Consumer sentiment is now at levels typically reserved for recessions,” Vieth said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE