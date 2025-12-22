ACT: Class 8 orders down 48% y/y

COLUMBUS, Ind – Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 19,547 units in November, down 48% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“While EPA’27 clarity is positive, ongoing lack of for-hire carrier profitability is the main bottleneck for improved new vehicle demand,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “While supply has started to come out of the market, demand is soft, with cyclical freight generating sectors lagging. Reflecting current freight market headwinds, Class 8 tractor orders totaled 12,879 units, down 55% y/y.”

Class 8 orders were also down y/y in October.

Vocational Class 8 Orders

“Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 6,668 units, down 22% y/y,” Vieth said. “Vocational, like the tractor market, continues to be affected in the short to medium term by policy fluctuations. Though unlike the tractor market, tailwinds related to AI infrastructure and the necessary utility buildout, coupled with regulatory clarity around EPA’27, are likely to benefit vocational trucks in the short term, as planning for 2027 is now clearer.”

Regarding medium duty, Vieth added that total Classes 5-7 orders fell 3.1% y/y to 16,262 units.

“Being a largely services-oriented market, medium-duty demand has slowed this year on tariffs and slowing services growth. Consumer sentiment is now at levels typically reserved for recessions,” Vieth said.