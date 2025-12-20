CBP finds meith in ‘cereal ingredients’

WASHINGTON — The most important meal of the day? Probably not in this load of cargo.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say agents intercepted more than $10.3 million in alleged methamphetamine concealed in a tractor trailer filled with cereal ingredients in Pharr, Texas .

“Our frontline CBP officers shut down a significant meth smuggling attempt hidden within ingredients that shouldn’t grace anyone’s breakfast table,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “As this seizure perfectly illustrates, our officers continue to use their inspections skills and technological tools to prevent this poison from reaching American streets.”

The incident occurred on Dec. 12.

That is when CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge encountered a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of oat flakes attempting to make entry to the U.S. from Mexico.

CBP says the tractor trailer was selected for further inspection utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and CBP canines. Physical inspection led to the discovery of 64 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a combined weight of 1,156.32 pounds (524.50 kg) concealed within the shipment of oat flakes. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $10,336,846.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.