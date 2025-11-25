Nomination deadline for TCA Driver of the Year award quickly approaching

WASHINGTON — The nomination period for the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Professional Drivers of the Year award is quickly approaching.

“When most people think about trucking, they picture the men and women behind the wheel,” TCA said. “Our drivers represent your brand, your culture, and your values with every mile. If one of your drivers consistently sets that example, take a few minutes to nominate them to represent your brand and the industry as one of TCA’s 2026 Professional Drivers of the Year.”

Why Nominations Matter

“Nominating your drivers sends a powerful message to your entire fleet that their professionalism is noticed, and that your organization stands behind the people who carry your reputation mile after mile,” TCA said. “Fleets that celebrate their drivers consistently see stronger engagement, higher morale, and better retention.”

Prizes Up for Grabs

Five extraordinary drivers will be honored on stage at TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention in Orlando where they will each be celebrated thanks to sponsors Cummins Inc. and Love’s Travel Stops.

The winners will be celebrating this achievement in front of more than a thousand industry peers.

“It’s a moment that reflects not only on the driver, but on the culture and leadership of the fleet that nominated them,” TCA said.

To learn more or nominate a driver, click here. Nominations end Dec. 5.