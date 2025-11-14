TCA adds three new workshops for Truckload 2026

WASHINGTON — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is adding three new workshops for its annual convention in 2026.

“We’re excited to announce three new workshops taking place at TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention,” TCA said. “[The workshops are] designed to address the hot topics for today’s carriers. From operational pressure and cultural transformation to the rise of AI tools reshaping office and driver workflows, Truckload 2026 brings you the industry education you need to stay at the top of your game and come away with actionable ideas for your business.”

Everyday AI: How any Carrier can Work Smarter

“Artificial Intelligence doesn’t have to be costly, complicated or disruptive,” TCA said. “This practical session showcases low-cost, accessible tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Otter AI—and how real fleets are using them today to streamline tasks, enhance creativity, and boost productivity.”

Kennedy Alvarez, Director of Digital Marketing, Melton Truck Lines.

Chris Davies, Chief Strategy Officer, TruckRight.

Jeremy Stickling, Chief Administration Officer, Nussbaum Transportation Services Inc.

Moderator: Delaney Rea, Project Manager, Drivers Legal Plan and TCA 2025-2026 Elevate Class Member

TCA Profitability Program (TPP): Driving Profits through Benchmarking

“Top-performing carriers lean on data, discipline and their peers,” TCA said. “Hear how TPP participants use monthly KPI composites and peer benchmarking groups to reduce costs, lift revenue, and sharpen performance management.”

Nicky Morrison, Controller, Prime Inc.

Carl Svendsen, Chief Strategy Officer, Halvor Lines.

Ed Nagle, president & CEO, Nagle Companies.

Moderator: Steve Phillips, TCA Profitability Program Facilitator.

The Importance of Culture: What Works and What Doesn’t

“This session will explore how three trucking companies have built cultures that not only support their goals but also empower their people – what worked, what didn’t and what others can learn from their journey,” TCA said.

Mike Ludwick, President & CEO, Bison Transport and TCA At-Large Officer.

Phil Wilt, president & CEO, American Central Transport.

Moderator: Brent Nussbaum, CEO, Nussbaum Transportation Services and TCA At-Large Officer

To explore the full program to see how these sessions fit into three days of high-value networking, thought leadership and carrier-driven insights and to register, click here.