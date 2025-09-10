NFL legend Jimmy Johnson on board as keynote speaker for Truckload 2026

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is announcing NFL legend Jimmy Johnson as the keynote speaker for its annual convention in 2026.

“We’re excited to welcome Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and the architect of the Dallas Cowboys’ consecutive Super Bowl XXVII & XXVIII victories, as our Keynote Speaker in Orlando,” TCA said. “A former Miami Dolphins head coach and long-time FOX NFL Sunday analyst, Johnson brings a unique perspective on leading teams to sustained success at the highest level.”

Jimmy Johnson

Johnson is well-known for his storied career in the NFL and his later stint as a studio analyst. HIs major achievements include:

Served as Cowboys head coach from 1989–March 1994, guiding a team that went 50–22 over his final seasons and won 39 of its last 50 games.

One of only five NFL head coaches to win back-to-back Super Bowls; earned NFL Coach of the Year honors from national media in three of his final four Dallas seasons.

Joined FOX Sports in 1994 as a studio analyst; after 31 years with the network, he retired from FOX’s NFL coverage in March 2025.

Truckload 2026

This year’s convention will be held in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 28 – Mar. 3, 2026. Join members of every part of the trucking industry as they tackle challenges head-on, share solutions and shape the future of the industry. The convention is being sponsored by International.

To register and learn more, click here.