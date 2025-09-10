OKC police looking for semi that left fatal crash

TheTrucker.com
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City traffic investigators are asking for the public’s assistance locating a semi truck involved in a fatality accident that occurred Sunday evening around 9:30 on northbound I-44, just north of SW 149th Street.

OKCPD posted the information on Facebook.

The agency’s detectives believe that the involved semi truck could possibly have damage to the underride guard on the back of the truck.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information that might help investigators, please contact Crime Stoppers 405.235.7300 / www.okccrimetips.com

