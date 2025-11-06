TheTrucker.com
Bob Costello to give an economic update at Truckload 2026

By Dana Guthrie -
ATA's Bob Costello will give an update on economics in trucking at the TCA's annual convention.

Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president at the American Trucking Associations (ATA), will return to the TCA Annual Convention stage on Monday, March 2 for Truckload 2026.

“Join us Feb. 28 – March 3 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. for the truckload industry’s premier event,” TCA said. “From high-impact sessions like this to unmatched networking and celebration of our members, there’s no better place to prepare for the year ahead.”

According to the TCA, as one of the most trusted economic voices in transportation, Costello will give an economic update  at 8:00 a.m.

“Bob will unpack the trends shaping truckload in the year ahead,” TCA said. “From freight demand and rates to consumer spending, inflation pressures, and the broader global economy. His insights will help you anticipate challenges, identify opportunities and align your strategy with the realities of today’s market.”

Additional Events

As previously announced, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson will be the keynote speaker and Sugar Ray will close out Truckload 2026 with a musical performance.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

