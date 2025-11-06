Bob Costello to give an economic update at Truckload 2026

Bob Costello, chief economist and senior vice president at the American Trucking Associations (ATA), will return to the TCA Annual Convention stage on Monday, March 2 for Truckload 2026.

“Join us Feb. 28 – March 3 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Fla. for the truckload industry’s premier event,” TCA said. “From high-impact sessions like this to unmatched networking and celebration of our members, there’s no better place to prepare for the year ahead.”

According to the TCA, as one of the most trusted economic voices in transportation, Costello will give an economic update at 8:00 a.m.

“Bob will unpack the trends shaping truckload in the year ahead,” TCA said. “From freight demand and rates to consumer spending, inflation pressures, and the broader global economy. His insights will help you anticipate challenges, identify opportunities and align your strategy with the realities of today’s market.”

Additional Events

As previously announced, NFL legend Jimmy Johnson will be the keynote speaker and Sugar Ray will close out Truckload 2026 with a musical performance.