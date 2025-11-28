TheTrucker.com
ACT: Used truck sales dip unexpectedly in October

By Dana Guthrie -
Counter-seasonal trend emerges in October used truck sales volumes, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Used truck sales dipped unexpectedly  in October.

According to the latest Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales decreased in October. The 4.9% m/m decline was = counter to expected seasonal performance.

“October is typically the third best sales month of the year, running nearly 8% above average,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Surprisingly, the October auction market maintained some of September’s vigor. Auction volumes advanced 19% m/m in October. Dealers also built on September’s momentum. The wholesale channel added 2.5% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes rose 5.2% m/m in October.”

(Courtesy ACT Research)

“The Class 8 average retail sale price contracted 3.9% m/m in October, falling to $55,300. On a y/y basis, prices decreased 0.8%,” Tam said.

ACT’s Used Classes 3-8 report provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs – Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo). This report is utilized by those throughout the industry, including commercial vehicle dealers, to gain a better understanding of the used truck market, especially as it relates to changes in near-term performance.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

