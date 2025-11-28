One dead after FedEx semi hits parked cars involved in Interstate 240 crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Law enforcement authorities in Memphis are investigating a fatal accident involoving a FedEx semi truck.

Reported by WMC-TV in Memphis, citing the Memphis Police Department as its source, one person is dead, and another is critical after a FedEx truck driver hit two people as they were standing outside their cars following a crash on I-240.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), a crash involving multiple vehicles and a FedEx truck was reported on Interstate 240 East near Airways Boulevard around 5:41 a.m. Wednesday

According to the crash report, a FedEx semi truck rear-ended a 2024 Toyota Corolla that was stopped due to a crash with another vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Maxima.

The impact caused the Corolla to rear-end the Maxima, which was parked in front of it.

The report states that the FedEx truck also hit the two drivers standing outside their vehicles.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition; the driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.

U.S. Marshals confirm the surviving victim is a federal agent who is in Memphis as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force.

FedEx released a statement in response to the crash.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one as a result of this accident, and we appreciate the first responders who have been assisting on the scene,” the statement read. “Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the local police in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any further questions should be directed to the local police.”