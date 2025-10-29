ACT: Used truck sales rise in September

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales increased m/m for a second time in September.

“September is typically the fourth best sales month of the year, running more than 5% above average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The auction market poured on the steam in typical quarter-end fashion. Auction volumes surged 37% higher m/m in September. Dealers also found it easier to sell amongst themselves. The wholesale channel advanced 11% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes rose 15% m/m in September. Compared to September 2024, the retail market was 4.6% stronger.”

The 2.4% m/m gain was just about on pace with the expected seasonal performance.

“Relative to August, average miles dipped 1.3% m/m, to 410,000,” Tam said. “Miles were 4.2% lower y/y. Trucks sold in September were slightly older m/m (+1.2%) and aged even more y/y (+4.2%) at 79 months.”