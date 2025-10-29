TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: Used truck sales rise in September

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: Used truck sales rise in September
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: Used truck sales rise in September
Used truck sales rise in September with older, high mileage trucks seeing a boost.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales increased m/m for a second time in September.

“September is typically the fourth best sales month of the year, running more than 5% above average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The auction market poured on the steam in typical quarter-end fashion. Auction volumes surged 37% higher m/m in September. Dealers also found it easier to sell amongst themselves. The wholesale channel advanced 11% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes rose 15% m/m in September. Compared to September 2024, the retail market was 4.6% stronger.”

The 2.4% m/m gain was just about on pace with the expected seasonal performance.

“Relative to August, average miles dipped 1.3% m/m, to 410,000,” Tam said. “Miles were 4.2% lower y/y. Trucks sold in September were slightly older m/m (+1.2%) and aged even more y/y (+4.2%) at 79 months.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

ACT: Used truck sales rise in September

Comment

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE