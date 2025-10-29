Four truck OEM titans sue for CARB separation

CALIFORNIA — Four major trucking manufacturers are set to appear in court on Friday seeking a preliminary injunction in the case against California over the Clean Truck Partnership.

“Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR and International Motors are seeking a preliminary injunction to get out of a deal, the Clean Truck Partnership, that they signed with California’s Air Resources Board (CARB) to support innovation and boost sales of electric trucks,” Idle Giants said in a media release.

Idle Giants is a global coalition of civil society organizations across Europe, the U.S. and Brazil—among other regions—that are concerned with how slowly medium and heavy-duty truck manufacturers are transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, while continuing to produce and sell diesel trucks.

According to the release, CARB will appear in court on Nov. 21 seeking a dismissal of the case.

“With every day and dollar wasted in legal sideshows, the big truck companies continue to do everything but compete on quality affordable electric trucks,” said Craig Segall, former deputy executive officer and assistant chief counsel, CARB. “Daimler and Volvo should stop whining to judges for permission to break their own promises, and start offering what the market wants.”

The Case for Clean Freight

Public Citizen, Oregon Business for Climate, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRCDC) and others wrote to the manufacturers in September warning of the damage to the trucking industry if the lawsuit went ahead and they failed to honor their commitments to truck electrification.

“Sales by Daimler, North America’s biggest truck maker, this year have collapsed – falling by 20% in Q2 and almost 40% in Q3,” Idle Giants said. “Despite reporting growth in sales of electric trucks, Daimler and others are doubling down on diesel and siding with the U.S. federal government in trying to kill the electric truck market. While the case involves the California regulator, it will have implications across the U.S. as other states have adopted California’s emissions standards.”

According to the release, truck manufacturers in the U.S. have committed to ramping up zero emission trucks but do not produce electric trucks at scale and so still sell very few. This is tying the U.S. trucking industry to high, volatile diesel prices and maintenance costs.

“By contrast Chinese truck manufacturers are making a definitive switch to electric trucks,” Idle Giants said. “Data from Bloomberg NEF shows ‘China leading and the US falling further behind’ on clean trucks and that ‘Chinese e-truck makers are already looking to global markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America to export their battery-powered trucks.'”

An Unacceptable Move

“The Clean Truck Partnership isn’t just a manufacturing agreement with the State of California — it’s a commitment to truck drivers, fleets, and communities eager to reap the economic and health benefits from electric trucks,” said Katherine García, Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All director. “This U-turn away from the Clean Truck Partnership is unacceptable. Retreating from the established commitments will increase pollution for communities, worsen public health threats, and stall American competitiveness. We will continue to sound the alarm on these manufacturers’ disastrous, short-sighted actions.”

According to Guillermo Ortiz, senior clean vehicles advocate, NRDC, the manufacturers made a public commitment to California’s clean air goals and to the future of zero-emission trucking.

“Now they’re trying to walk away from that promise just as the industry begins to turn a corner,” Ortiz said. “California’s communities deserve better than diesel double-talk. It’s time for Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, and International Motors to drop this lawsuit and get back to the business of innovation.”

Honoring a Commitment

“Truck makers should stop undermining the clean air commitments they made mere months ago,” said Adam Zuckerman, senior clean vehicles campaigner with Public Citizen’s Climate Program. “If these corporations are allowed to abandon their commitment to California, it will be our communities, the rule of law, and the hundreds of businesses that have invested in electric trucks that will pay the price.”

According to Tobias Nissen, senior advisor for Sustainable Investments at Action Aid Denmark, truck manufacturers choosing to fight rules they signed up to are undermining their own transition and future profitability, given that battery electric trucks are coming.

“This should be a cause of concern for the shareholders of truck manufacturers who are at risk of losing their investments,” Nissen said.

Zero-Emission Freight

“The market for zero-emission freight is projected to grow over the next decade and unless manufacturers pivot towards electrification, they risk ceding longer term value creation,” said Ben Scott, head of energy demand, Carbon Tracker.

“Efforts to slow down electrification would not only jeopardize efforts to tackle pollution and climate change but also hand a competitive advantage to Chinese manufacturers who are moving fast into zero-emission trucks,” said Jeppe Juul, transport policy director at Green Transition Denmark.