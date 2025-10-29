Daimler Truck Financial Services and GEICO launch Connected Insurance

FORT WORTH, Texas, and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Daimler Truck Financial Services (DTFS) and GEICO are launching Connected Insurance.

“Daimler Truck Financial Services will always be focused on delivering comprehensive and innovative financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of our customers,” said Kevin Bangston, president, CEO of DTFS North America. “This strategic partnership with GEICO introduces a smart, data-driven insurance option that helps our customers reduce one of their largest operational expenses.”

According to a joint media release, Connected Insurance is a new data-driven insurance program designed to help Freightliner and Western Star owner-operators and small fleets save on premiums while promoting safer driving. The program is contracted through DTFS’s subsidiary, Daimler Truck Insurance Agency LLC.

Connected Insurance

“Real-time data from Daimler Truck’s telematics platform allows us to better assess risk, reward safe driving, and deliver meaningful savings to our customers,” said Chris Sions, GEICO’s head of partnerships. “Expanding our commercial trucking insurance nationwide requires strong partnerships like the one we’ve built with Daimler Truck Financial Services.”

Connected Insurance enhances GEICO’s DriveEasy Pro program by leveraging data to reward safe driving. Freightliner and Western Star customers can voluntarily share their real-time Detroit Connect telematics data and take advantage of the benefits without the need to install additional on-board diagnostics or dashcam hardware in the truck. This enables more accurate underwriting and streamlines the claims experience. Eligible customers can save up to 10 percent on their commercial vehicle insurance premiums, according to the release.

High Cost of Trucking Insurance

“The launch comes at a critical time for the trucking industry,” the release said. “According to the American Transportation Research Institute, insurance costs rank as the [third]-highest challenge for carriers, particularly for small businesses. Connected Insurance addresses this directly by making quality coverage more accessible and affordable, supporting the long-term success of independent drivers and small fleets.”

GEICO’s entry into the commercial trucking space expands coverage options tailored specifically for Freightliner and Western Star customers. Developed with input from owner-operators and industry professionals, the program combines real-world telematics data with advanced analytics to offer competitive rates backed by Berkshire Hathaway. The program also benefits from GEICO’s nearly 90 years of auto insurance experience, now enhanced with specialized trucking expertise to deliver efficient claims services designed for commercial vehicles.

“Connected Insurance shows DTFS’s continued commitment to leveraging Detroit Connect telematics data to enhance the ownership experience,” DTFS said. “As DTFS continues to innovate, it will explore additional ways to apply connected vehicle data across its financial services portfolio.”