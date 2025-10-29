Women In Motion picks Emily Williams to lead board

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The American Trucking Associations’ Women In Motion (WIM) Council is announcing its pick to lead WIM’s board of directors.

Emily Williams, head of transportation, business development at Geotab, will serve a two-year term, leading WIM’s ongoing mission to highlight and connect women across the trucking industry.

“There isn’t a better person to step into this role than Emily,” said Brenda Neville, WIM chair and president, CEO of Iowa Motor Truck Association. “Over the past two years, Emily has served as our board secretary with exceptional dedication. She has attended every WIM event, including both Calls on Washington, our Symposiums, Board meetings, and receptions, demonstrating her consistent commitment to our mission and the work we do. Emily is a leader who leads by doing and encourages others to step forward and contribute, which reflects the very essence of WIM.”

Emily Williams

A founding member of Women In Motion and board secretary, Williams has been an active advocate for women in transportation since the council’s inception. She has represented WIM at numerous industry events, including the annual WIM Calls on Washington, where she has championed the stories and contributions of women in the industry. With more than 12 years of experience in the transportation sector, Williams brings deep industry insight and proven leadership to her new role.

Williams began her career in technology sales before entering the trucking industry in 2014. Her expertise in leveraging data-driven insights to improve fleet operations and her strong customer relationships have earned her multiple accolades and leadership positions.

“I’m delighted to announce Emily Williams as the 2025–2027 WIM Board Chair,” said Chris Spear, president, CEO of ATA. “Her energy, positivity, and unwavering advocacy for women in transportation make her the perfect leader to guide WIM’s continued growth and impact.”

ATA’s Women In Motion Council provides a supportive network for women across all stages of their careers in trucking. Through advocacy, mentorship, and networking, WIM is committed to fostering a powerful future for women leaders.