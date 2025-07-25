Women In Motion advocates for infrastructure, IC protections on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — 22 women trucking leaders from 15 states met with over three dozen congressional offices on Capitol Hill for the American Trucking Associations’ second annual Women In Motion (WIM) Call on Washington.

“Women In Motion was founded to amplify the voices of women in the trucking industry, highlight their unique insights, and inspire lasting change,” said Cait Hone, WIM director. “Thanks to ATA’s strong relationships on Capitol Hill and throughout Washington, we were able to bring WIM’s mission directly to key national leaders. We’re incredibly grateful to our members and sponsors who joined us for our member-only Call on Washington. The progress we made advancing our legislative priorities is a vital step toward building a supportive industry for all.”

WIM Call on Washington

During this year’s Call on Washington, WIM members represented a wide variety of backgrounds and ranged from truck drivers to trucking executives. Over the course of three days, they participated in multiple events, including:

Joining members of the House Education & the Workforce Committee to celebrate passage of the Modern Worker Empowerment Act.

A breakfast meet & greet with Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Jen Kiggans (R-Va.).

A meeting with Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling.

Dozens of one-on-one conversations with trucking champions on Capitol Hill, including Reps. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Mike Bost (R-IL), Mike Collins (R-GA), Kevin Kiley (R-CA), Tom Barrett (R-MI), and Zach Nunn (R-IA).

Safe and Productive Workplaces

Throughout their meetings, the WIM members shared their personal experiences in trucking and made the case for Congress to pass bills to foster safe and productive workplaces, including legislation that would ensure bathroom access for the nation’s drivers as well as the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act that would dedicate funding to address the nation’s truck parking shortage.

WIM members joined House Education & the Workforce Committee members as they voted to pass the Modern Worker Empowerment Act, which safeguards the freedom of choice for entrepreneurs in trucking and all sectors to build careers on one’s own terms. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Kiley, protects the rights of independent contractors. Several WIM members shared their personal testimonies about the many benefits independent contracting has provided them to run their own small businesses and set their own hours and routes.

Advancement of Women in the Trucking Industry

“The trucking industry has given me a fulfilling career and helped me support my family,” said Dee Sova, America’s Road Team Captain. “That’s why I’m passionate about encouraging more women to pursue the same opportunities. Women In Motion has allowed me to uplift others and strengthen this incredible industry. Earlier this year, I had the honor of standing with the President at the White House to voice trucking’s support for the One Big, Beautiful Bill—an unforgettable moment. It was also rewarding to share my perspective with Members of Congress and White House officials on how to better support women in trucking.”

ATA established WIM to promote and support the advancement of women in the trucking industry. WIM provides access to robust training, mentorship and networking programs. It also advocates for policies and practices that create a level playing field for women in the industry and fosters communication and collaboration among women and their allies. The diverse membership spans various roles, from truck drivers and technicians to HR professionals and CEOs.