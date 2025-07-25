Man died in crash involving dump truck and semi in Maine

STETSON, Maine — A man reportedly died on the way to the hospital after the dump truck he was driving got hit by a tractor-trailer in Stetson, according to Maine State Police.

According to a report from WMTW, the crash happened at the intersection of Lapoint and Merrill roads at about 1:09 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Scott Webber, died while being transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

The tractor-trailer driver, 39-year-old Peter Omweno, of Denton, Texas, was seriously injured and taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but say they believe Omweno did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection before crashing the tractor-trailer into Webber’s truck, which was traveling east on Merrill Road. The impact, police say, overturned the fully loaded dump truck on its passenger side.

Several agencies, including emergency crews from Levant and Hermon, assisted at the scene which took hours to fully clear. Central Maine Power also responded because the tractor trailer also hit a utility pole, which snapped and ended up on top of the trailer.

Police have not said whether Omweno will be facing charges.