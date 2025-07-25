OneCompass to acquire Koleaseco Inc.

DUBLIN, Ohio — OneCompass Holdings is entering into a definitive agreement to purchase all the assets of Koleaseco Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome the employees and customers of Koleaseco to the OneCompass family and the Hyway Transportation platform,” said Matt Hartman, chairman, CEO, OneCompass. “They possess a strong legacy of operational excellence, customer dedication, and a culture that aligns well with our values. Their team and capabilities are a great addition to the Hyway network and will play a key role in speeding up our shared vision for national growth. We’re especially pleased to integrate their people into our employee ownership model, where they can help shape the future and share in the success they contribute to.”

Hyway Trucking

The transaction is expected to close on or before August 22. Upon closing, Koleaseco will operate as a part of Hyway Trucking, a division of Hyway Transportation, one of OneCompass’s portfolio companies.

This planned acquisition aligns with OneCompass’s long-term strategy to “build a nationally competitive transportation platform, rooted in shared values, customer-first service, and operational strength. Koleaseco’s proven performance and strong cultural foundation complement the mission and growth trajectory of Hyway Transportation.”

According to a company press release, the proposed acquisition also presents natural synergies, including overlap with several large customers and a shared approach to asset-based operations. These connections will create efficiencies, increase flexibility, and accelerate the combined company’s ability to compete and grow on a national scale.

“I’m excited to see Koleaseco take this next step as part of the OneCompass portfolio under Hyway Transportation,” said JP Koop, owner of Koleaseco Inc. “Koleaseco has always been grounded in strong values and a deep respect for our people, and those same qualities are at the core of Hyway and OneCompass. I’m confident this transition will create meaningful opportunities for our team and carry forward the legacy of service and integrity that has defined Koleaseco for more than 30 years.”

The integration will be approached with care and collaboration, ensuring continuity for Koleaseco employees, customers, and partners. Upon finalization of the deal, branding updates will roll out under the Hyway Trucking name, with no disruption to current operations, according to the release.