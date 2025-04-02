Trucker Bathroom Access Act: Bipartisan bill advances truckers’ cause

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is announcing its strong support for the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Representatives Troy Nehls (R-TX) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) to ensure that truckers have access to restroom facilities when they are picking up or delivering cargo.

“Over 70% of America’s freight is exclusively carried by trucks, yet every single day men and women truck drivers are forced to ‘hold it’ because they aren’t allowed access to the restroom when picking up or delivering freight,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “OOIDA and our 150,000 members thank Representatives Nehls and Houlahan for showing tremendous leadership on this issue and we look forward to working with them and our coalition partners to get this commonsense, bipartisan legislation signed into law.”

OOIDA executive vice president, Lewie Pugh, recently testified before congress on the issue.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, but inhospitable working conditions have caused challenges with recruitment and retention,” Houlahan said. “As female drivers are increasingly filling essential trucking positions, they face a lack of restroom access while making deliveries and pickups. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure every truck driver is guaranteed access to a restroom while they do their critical jobs, breaking down a systemic barrier that has kept women out of the industry. Truck drivers are essential for our economy and should not have less access to restroom facilities than other employees in their own workplaces.”

Women in Trucking Association

The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) also supports the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.

“Women In Trucking Association is proud to support this legislation and is grateful for the leadership of Representatives Nehls and Houlahan in recognizing this basic necessity for drivers,” said Jennifer Hedrick, president, CEO, WIT. “Changes like these encourage more women to enter the trucking profession and boost the safety, security, and efficiency of our supply chain.”

Sharae Moore, founder and CEO of She Trucking noted that as a professional truck driver, she understands the challenges all drivers face when trying to find clean, safe restroom access.

“Time-sensitive loads, heavy traffic, unpredictable weather, and limited truck parking often make it nearly impossible for drivers to find necessary restroom facilities when they need them,” Moore said. “The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is a vital step toward ensuring that all truck drivers, especially women, have access to restrooms while on the road. She Trucking proudly supports this bill and the effort to improve working conditions for the men and women behind the wheel.”

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act

The legislation would:

Require retailers, warehouses and other businesses to give truckers access to bathroom facilities when they are picking up cargo or making deliveries.

Not require businesses to construct new restrooms. It only requires that if a business has a restroom available to their customers or employees, truckers should have the same access.

Require the operators of ports and terminals to provide bathroom access to drayage drivers.

“Truckers are this nation’s backbone,” Nehls said. “Our nation’s hardworking truckers keep our country moving and should have access to bathroom facilities while they are on the road—it’s common sense. I’m proud to join my colleague, Congresswoman Houlahan, in reintroducing legislation to ensure that truck drivers have access to the restroom at work.”

Original cosponsors of the legislation include Representatives Brian Babin (R-TX-36) and Hillary Scholten (D-MI-03). This bipartisan legislation is supported by OOIDA, the American Trucking Association, WIT, She Trucking, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).