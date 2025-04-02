CVSA’s 2025 out-of-service criteria now in effect

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2025 North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria are now in effect.

According the the CVSA, the 2025 out-of-service criteria replace and supersede all previous versions.

“Certified commercial motor vehicle enforcement personnel utilize the out-of-service criteria to determine whether or not drivers or vehicles present an imminent hazard and should be placed out of service,” CVSA said. “The federal regulations, together with CVSA’s out-of-service criteria, provide the standards that drivers, motor carriers and law enforcement personnel use to ensure the commercial motor vehicles and professional drivers operating on North America’s roadways are safe and compliant.”

Last year, the voting members of the Alliance approved 15 changes to the out-of-service criteria. In accordance with the CVSA Bylaws, the proposed changes were communicated to the voting members of the Alliance on Sept. 27, 2024, and ratified on Oct. 11, 2024. The out-of-service criteria are updated annually, effective April 1 of each year.

Changes to the Out of Service Criteria

The following changes were made to the out-of-service criteria:

“Part I, Item 2. Operator’s/Chauffeur’s License or Permit (Non-CDL), B. Endorsements and Restrictions” and “Part I, Item 3. Commercial Driver’s License, c. Endorsements and Restrictions” were amended to provide clarity regarding Canada’s Transportation of Dangerous Goods Certificate. “Part I, Item 3. Commercial Driver’s License, b. Commercial Learner’s Permit (1)” was amended to clarify that the accompanying driver of a driver with a commercial learner’s permit cannot be unauthorized to drive for any reason. In “Part I, Item 4. Driver Medical/Physical Requirements, b. Medical Certificate (3)” was amended to include passenger-carrying and property-carrying vehicles in the same out-of-service condition. In turn, property-carrying vehicles was deleted from (4). An out-of-service condition for inoperative brakes due to an unplugged electrical cable was added to “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, A. Defective Brakes, (7) Hydraulic and Electric Brakes, (H)” and a note was added to “Part II, Item 9. Lighting Devices (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamps/Flags on Projecting Loads).” An out-of-service condition for inoperative brakes due to a disconnected service gladhand was added to “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, h. Air Brake Hose/Tubing.” Hoses and tubing that are crimped in such a manner as to restrict air flow was removed from “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, h. Air Brake Hose/Tubing, (5).” Language was added to “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, h. Air Brake Hose/Tubing” and “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, o. Hydraulic Brakes (3)” for a brake hose or line that is marked for another application other than the applicable brake system. “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, l. Tractor Protection System” was amended to require the primary and secondary system to both be below 20 psi rather than either system. Clarifying language was added to “Part II, Item 2. Cargo Securement, a. General Securement” for the violation of 392.9(a)(2). A section specific to projecting load lamps was added to “Part II, Item 9. Lighting Devices (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamps/Flags on Projecting Loads), b. At Any Time – Day or Night.” “Part II, Item 11. Suspensions, a. Axle Parts/Members (1)” was amended to add clarity regarding U-bolt bottom plates. A clarifying note was added to “Part II, Item 11. Suspensions, d. Suspension Connecting Rod and Tracking Component Assembly (2)” and the diagram was updated. A note was added to both sections of “Part II, Item 12. Tires, a. Any Tire on Any Front Steering Axle(s) of a Power Unit, (8)” and “b. All Tires Other Than Those Found on the Front Steering Axle(s) of a Power Unit (4)” regarding rubber mud flaps. In “Part II, Item 12. Tires, b. All Tires Other Than Those Found on the Front Steering Axle(s) of a Power Unit,” 12.b.(1) was modified to indicate that a tire without an automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) is out of service when it has a noticeable leak in the tread area. 12.b.(2) remains unchanged, addressing a tire that is equipped with an ATIS that has a leak in the tread area. 12.b.(3) was added to address leaks in the tire sidewall being out of service regardless of whether or not the tire is equipped with an ATIS. “Part II, Item 12. Tires, b. All Tires Other Than Those Found on the Front Steering Axle(s) of a Power Unit, (6)-(7), (8)-(9)” was amended to remove the different out-of-service condition for radial and bias tires and combine them into one section.

“These changes have been incorporated into North American Standard Inspection Program training materials, along with updated inspection bulletins, inspection procedures, operational policies and training videos,” CVSA said.

There are different formats (e.g., print, electronic, French, Spanish, etc.) of the 2025 out-of-service criteria available for purchase through the CVSA online store. It’s also available for purchase as an app by searching “CVSA Out-of-Service Criteria” in the App Store or Google Play.

CVSA hosted a webinar in January outlining the changes to the out-of-service criteria. The webinar is available to CVSA members through their CVSA member portal.

For questions about the criteria, contact CVSA Director of Inspection Programs Kerri Wirachowsky via email or call 202-998-1650.