Trucking Diva’s Rock: Dee Sova honored for championing women in the trucking industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Prime Inc. driver Dee Sova has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations’ Trucking Cares Foundation with the 2024 Trucking Cares Foundation’s John Lex Premier Achievement Award for her many contributions, including the founding of Trucking Diva’s Rock, an online community for female truck drivers.

“Dee is the real deal – someone whose personal and professional story has been assembled throughout her adult life,” said Chris Spear, ATA president and CEO. “As a life coach to women in the industry, mentor to grieving parents and widows and a professional driver with 33 years and three million safe driving miles under her belt, she starts each day with the goal of making a difference in other peoples’ lives. Dee has given a face and voice to the more than 350,000 independent contractors across the country who chose to support the trucking industry and our nation’s economy.”

Sova received Prime’s 2017 Highway Diamond of the Year award and is a member of Prime’s Driver Advisory Board, according to an ATA press release. She is the founder of Trucking Divas Rock, an online community for female truck drivers. The groups also has a YouTube channel as well. Sova has also held several leadership positions with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The Trucking Cares Foundation is the trucking industry’s charitable arm, focusing on several core areas, including humanitarian and disaster relief; eradicating human trafficking; leadership development; strengthening the industry’s relationships with law enforcement, the military and veterans’ organizations; and safety and research opportunities.