Averitt earns coveted recognition as top provider in Mastio Quality Awards

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has earned the distinction of being named as a top provider and the leading asset-based carrier across all three evaluated categories in the 2024 Mastio Quality Awards.

“These awards reaffirm the commitment our team brings to every mile we travel,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “Being recognized as a top provider and the leading asset-based carrier speaks to the remarkable and dedication of our associates. We are grateful to our customers for their trust in us, and we are committed to continuing to serve with the same level of care and reliability.”

According to a company press release, the awards reinforce the company’s reputation for delivering exceptional service quality and customer value in the Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) sector.

“As a top Overall, top Inter-Regional, and Most Recommended LTL Carrier, Averitt’s recognition shows its commitment to exceeding customer expectations through exceptional service and innovation,” the company said in the release. “The Mastio study reveals how Averitt’s value and service strength is perceived in the marketplace compared to its competitors. By actively embracing customer feedback, Averitt is dedicated to maintaining strong service standards and building lasting relationships with customers, strengthening its position as a reliable partner in the industry.”

According to the release, the recognition is based on Mastio & Company’s 20th Edition LTL Carrier Study, which identifies and quantifies the perceptions and needs of LTL freight customers. The 2024 findings are drawn from interviews with over 1,600 customers. A total of 164 LTL carriers were rated, and 23 carriers had enough ratings to be included in the report. The study also gathered around 5,700 qualitative responses through three open-ended questions, with data collected via telephone interviews from key decision-makers between June and late September 2024.

For more about Averitt and its commitment to service quality, visit Averitt.com/Awards .